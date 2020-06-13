1 rescued, 1 still missing at Chatfield Reservoir

The person who was rescued was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Dive rescuers are working to find a person who went missing at Chatfield Reservoir Saturday afternoon.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, crews were called to a water rescue at Chatfield State Park just before 3:30 p.m.

One person was brought to shore, while another is still in the water, according to South Metro.

The person who was rescued was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to SMFR.