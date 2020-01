AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue's hazmat team on Sunday afternoon responded to a spill of a chemical epoxy with dangerous fumes at a building on the Anschutz Medical Campus, the agency tweeted.

Crews evacuated the building and ventilated fumes.

Fire rescue said only a few people were in the building at the time of the call and no injuries were reported.

