GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Cherry Creek High School students, parents and faculty are mourning the loss of senior Leslie Kough, who ended her life.

The Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) sent a letter confirming Kough's death Friday.

This is the second death by suicide this semester, according to the letter.

"Research tells us that when a suicide or suicides occur within a school community, it can put other students more at risk for having suicidal thoughts or intentions," the letter says. "It is extremely important to talk to your child in the aftermath of a suicide of a peer and to help them connect with mental health supports if need be."

Cherry Creek High School — located at 9300 E. Union Ave. in Greenwood Village — is holding its regular 8-period class structure today, but "will not be engaging in instruction."

"The purpose for holding the 8-period class schedule will be to provide structure for our students, give students a sense of normalcy, and provide support as needed," the letter says.

CCSD said it will respect parents' decisions to keep students home as well.

The letter also encourages parents to remind children that if they are struggling, they should seek the help of an adult.

Mental health resources:

Jefferson Center for Mental Health

303-425-0300

jcmh.org

Colorado Crisis Service

844-493-8255

coloradocrisisservices.org

American Foundation of Suicide Prevention

1-800-273-8255

sprc.org

