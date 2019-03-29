GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Cherry Creek High School students, parents and faculty are mourning the loss of a senior, who ended her life.

The Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) sent a letter confirming her death Friday.

Cherry Creek High School has released the name of the senior. 9NEWS is choosing to no longer publish it out of respect for the family.

This is the second death by suicide this semester, according to the letter. The first was in February.

A student at Valor Christian High School also ended their life yesterday, the school confirmed in a statement Friday.

"As a school community, we are heartbroken and grieving with the student's family at this time of loss," the Valor Christian statement says. "We are with them in support and prayer, and we are respecting the privacy they have requested."

Cherry Creek High School's letter focuses on resources to help kids get through the tragedy.

"Research tells us that when a suicide or suicides occur within a school community, it can put other students more at risk for having suicidal thoughts or intentions," the letter says. "It is extremely important to talk to your child in the aftermath of a suicide of a peer and to help them connect with mental health support if need be."

Cherry Creek High School — located at 9300 E. Union Ave. in Greenwood Village — held its regular 8-period class structure today, but did "not [engage] in instruction."

"The purpose for holding the 8-period class schedule [was] to provide structure for our students, give students a sense of normalcy and provide support as needed," the letter says.

CCSD said it will respect parents' decisions to keep students home as well.

The letter also encourages parents to remind children that if they are struggling, they should seek the help of an adult.

School psychologists and social workers are working with students and school staff to help students work through the aftermath of the two recent tragedies.

Mental health resources:

Jefferson Center for Mental Health

303-425-0300

jcmh.org

Colorado Crisis Service

844-493-8255

coloradocrisisservices.org

American Foundation of Suicide Prevention

1-800-273-8255

sprc.org

Medical Center of Aurora Behavioral Health

303-360-3650

auroramed.com

