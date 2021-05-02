Search for reported person in Cherry Creek Reservoir turns from rescue to recovery

South Metro Fire Rescue said crews were staged at the East Shades Parking area on the east side of the reservoir.

DENVER — South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) crews have been unable to find anyone after receiving a report of a person in the water at Cherry Creek Reservoir.

Crews received a report of a person in the water and said on Twitter they were on the scene at 12:20 p.m.

SMFR said crews were staged at the East Shades Parking area on the east side of the reservoir.

Dive teams had to work on a search plan prior to the rescue given weather conditions, SMFR said.

They launched a drone to get an aerial view, according to SMFR.

At 1:45 p.m., SMFR tweeted that they had not found anyone and that the operation had changed from a rescue to a recovery effort.

The search has been turned over to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, SMFR said.

Crews are searching for one party and their dog. SMFR’s drone is about to launch for an overhead perspective. pic.twitter.com/EYAwtJUv2d — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 2, 2021

