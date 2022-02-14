School board meeting held virtually due to threat

The district said a "perceived bomb threat" was directed at the meeting "by an individual with a documented criminal history."

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Cherry Creek School District Board of Education is moving its monthly meeting online Monday due to a threat.

The district said the meeting will be held virtually "due to a perceived bomb threat directed at the Board of Education meeting by an individual with a documented criminal history."

The district said the 7 p.m. meeting "will take place at a location under secured perimeter" and will be live-streamed on Zoom.

The Greenwood Village Police Department said they are investigating the threat, which the district learned of through Safe2Tell. No other details about the nature of the threat were immediately available.

The district said recently, "other metro school districts have received similar threats directed towards their Boards and/or Superintendents."

A "direct threat made against the superintendent and district leadership" led Jefferson County Public Schools to secure the building where a school board study session happened Wednesday afternoon.

Per John McDonald, the director of security for that district, a rambling phone message was called into the superintendent's office. The caller wanted the district mask rules to end that day, McDonald said.

The Jefferson County Board of Health voted the next day to end the county's mask mandate six days earlier than planned.

Cherry Creek School District's mask mandate expired Feb. 4.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS