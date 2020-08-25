x
Person pulled from water at Cherry Creek State Park

Rescuers were called to the swim beach just before 12:45 p.m.
Credit: Alex Kirk, 9NEWS
Cherry Creek State Park

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo — A person was pulled from the water at Cherry Creek State Park.

First responders were called to a possible drowning at the Cherry Creek swim beach just before 12:45 p.m., according to South Metro Fire spokesperson Connor Wist.

Rescuers performed CPR on the person and park rangers were there with an automated external defibrillator (AED), according to Wist.

The person was taken to a hospital by ambulance, Wist said. 

The person's condition is unknown. 

