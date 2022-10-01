Father pulls 5-year-old from water after child falls through thin ice near Cherry Creek trail

The 5-year-old's father was able them out of the water, but injured himself in the process, said Denver Fire. It's not clear if the child is expected to be okay.

DENVER — A five-year-old was pulled from the water by their father Wednesday evening after falling through thin ice near the Cherry Creek trail, according to the Denver Fire Department (DFD).

It's not clear how badly the child was injured or if they are expected to survive. DFD said they child was unresponsive when they were first pulled from the water and was then rushed to the hospital.

The 5-year-old's father was also injured while trying to rescue his child. We also don't know what that injury was or how badly he was hurt.

DFD did not have any information about how the child fell into the icy water.

This incident follows another ice rescue in Arapahoe County when three children who ran onto an icy pond, fell through the ice. A nearby neighbor saw the kids fall through the ice and rescued them.

> The video above is about this incident.

Arapahoe County Sheriff Office (ACSO) officials warned residents about the danger of ice and asked people to teach their children to stay off ponds like this one and to keep their pets on a leash around icy bodies of water.

"The ice isn't as thick as you think it is," said ACSO deputy Blaine Moulton.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.