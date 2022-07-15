4-year-old boy critically injured by falling tree

Several children were playing on a slack line between two trees when one of them fell over.



JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A 4-year-old boy was critically injured at a home in unincorporated Jefferson County after a portion of a tree fell on him just before 8 a.m., according to Eric Hurst with South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).

Seven to eight children from a neighborhood in the 6300 block of South Jay Way were playing in the yard on a slackline between two dead trees when the accident happened, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said.

As they were playing one of the trees fell over striking the boy, who was visiting from out of town with his family. He suffered critical injuries. The boy's 14-year-old sister also suffered a leg injury, JCSO said.

"I think it’s been a tough morning for all the kids playing because they were witness to the accident," said Jacki Kelley with JCSO. "So we have victim advocates out here and we have a team of investigators."

The 4-year-old and his family were not visiting the family that owns the yard that they were in, the sheriff's office said.

At this point, JSCO said, it appears the incident was an accident.

"Obviously we’re here to see if there’s anything that’s criminal and it certainly does not appear to be the case – it looks as though it’s nothing more than just a tragic accident at this point," said Kelley.

