A child was killed and two others were injured in a crash near Genesee, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near mile marker 255.

Colorado State Patrol

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a silver car was traveling eastbound, crossed the median and hit a westbound vehicle between Lookout Mountain and Genesee.

A two-year-old girl who was in the silver car was killed. A 28-year-old woman was driving that car at the time of the crash.

There is no word on why the car crossed the median, but drugs or alcohol are being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

I-70 westbound was closed for more than four hours.

CRASH Update



I-70 MP 255



1 dead, two injured



I-70 WB remains closed at Exit 256, alternate route US 40



Left lane of I-70 EB closed while @CSP_Golden investigates@ColoradoDOT and @jeffcosheriffco assisting with closure and investigation



Unknown time to open road pic.twitter.com/RstleSsVcV — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) August 10, 2018

