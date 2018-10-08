A child was killed and two are injured as the result of a fatal crash near Genesee, according to Colorado State Patrol.
The crash happened Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near mile marker 255.
Colorado State Patrol
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, one vehicle was traveling eastbound, crossed the median and hit a westbound vehicle between Lookout Mountain and Genesee..
A child who was in the first vehicle was killed. That child's age has not been released.
I-70 westbound has been closed at exit 256. The left lane of I-70 eastbound has also been closed. US-40 is advised as an alternate route.
