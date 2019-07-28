ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A child was rescued Sunday afternoon from the swim beach at Cherry Creek Reservoir, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

A person called 911 saying the child had been underwater for 10 minutes, officials said.

Park Rangers and South Metro crews arrived to the scene and continued CPR and provided more medical attention on the child, who was transported to Children's Hospital.

Crews were helping the child breathe as the child was being transported, officials said.

The condition of the child is unclear.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the child was 6 years old but did not know the child's gender.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS