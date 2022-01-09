Child rushed to hospital after falling through ice

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said three children were rescued by civilians after falling through the ice Sunday afternoon.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A child was rushed to the hospital after being rescued from an icy pond in Arapahoe County Sunday.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), it happened around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at East Florida Avenue and South Beeler Street.

ACSO said five children between ages 6 and 8 were playing on the ice when three of them fell through.

A woman ran onto the ice and pulled two of them out, the sheriff's office said. A teenage boy jumped into the pond and helped the woman rescue the third, according to ACSO. Everyone was out of the water when first responders arrived.

ACSO said the third child was not conscious or breathing. Deputies began administering CPR, then South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) took over. The child started breathing again and was taken to the hospital. SMFR said the child was in critical condition.

