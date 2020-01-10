FBI looking for help identifying man who may have information about a child sex assault victim

The man may know the identity of a child in an ongoing investigation, according to a release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

DENVER, Colorado — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking for help identifying a man who they say may have information related to an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The man may have information about the identity of a child victim in that investigation, the FBI said.

Video obtained by the FBI shows the unidentified man with the child. Investigators believe the video was taken in October 2015, based on data embedded within the files.

The FBI did not release any other information about the video.

"John Doe" is described by the FBI as a white man with gray hair who was wearing a red and black plaid shirt in the video. He is heard speaking English in the video, the FBI said.

The FBI said the man's appearance may have changed since the video was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or to submit a tip online here.

The man is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.