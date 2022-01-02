Children's Museum of Denver reopening, still requiring masks

The museum will reopen Saturday after being closed since Jan. 26. They will continue to require masks.

DENVER — The Children's Museum of Denver is reopening after a temporary closure prompted by angry outbursts from people who refused to wear masks.

The museum will reopen Saturday after being closed since Jan. 26. Reservations are required to visit.

The museum's mask policy was in line with Denver's public health order requiring establishments to either have a mask mandate or operate as a vaccine-only establishment, verifying proof of vaccination for guests.

That public health order expires Thursday, but the city order requiring masks to be worn in schools and childcare facilities remains in place until further notice. The museum said based on that policy; they will continue to require masks.

The museum said they decided on the following mask requirement:

Masks are required inside the museum for all ages three and older, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks must be cloth or disposable medical masks, fully cover the nose and mouth, and worn at all times inside the museum unless seated at a designated table. Mesh masks, gators, bandanas and face shields are not accepted.

Medical exemptions are accepted with proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (molecular, PCR or antigen) that an official testing center administered within 72 hours of your visit. At-home tests are not accepted.

Masks are optional for all guests in our outdoor spaces, Snow Days and Joy Park.

In announcing the closure last week, the museum said people took their anger about mask rules out on museum staff. They said the incidents had been "demoralizing and ever-increasing in their intensity and frequency."

"We spent this time listening to and supporting our teams, examining our policies, and brainstorming ways to ensure we provide a safe and engaging Museum experience for all our guests," the museum said in a letter to members Wednesday.