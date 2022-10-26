Shooting by Clear Creek deputy turned over to grand jury

Christian Glass, 22, was shot and killed on June 10 while he appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A grand jury will decide whether charges should be filed in the killing of Christian Glass by a Clear Creek County sheriff's deputy.

According to a release from the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office, DA Heidi McCollum is presenting the June 10 shooting near Silver Plume to the 2022-23 Fifth Judicial District Grand Jury.

VIDEO ABOVE: Vigil held for Christian Glass in Idaho Springs

“After a comprehensive investigation, I now intend to bring this matter to the grand jury which, at my request, is scheduled to convene multiple times during the month of November,” McCollum said in a statement. “When a peace officer shoots and wounds or kills another in Colorado, there are specific protocols to investigate and review such matters."

“It is imperative that we reach the right decision and not rush into judgement -- in fairness to the family of the victim, and those involved with and impacted by Christian’s death. Most of all, I am absolutely committed to seeking justice in this case. The Grand Jury, through their subpoena power and sworn testimony, will aid us in reaching the right outcome. Once it is completed, I will share the findings with our community,” she added.

Body camera video released by Glass' family showed the 22-year-old Boulder resident appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis when he called 911 because his SUV got stuck on a road in Silver Plume. Glass, who had rocks and hunting knives in his car, didn't want to get out of the vehicle.

After a 70-minute encounter where deputies unsuccessfully tried to get Glass to get out of his car, a deputy broke one of the windows, shot him with bean bags, used a Taser on him and shot him six times.

Glass died in the front seat of his locked car, holding a knife that responding officers said they were afraid he would use to stab them.

The grand jury was seated Tuesday. It can return charges in an indictment if they are deemed appropriate. It can use subpoena power, gather witness testimonies under oath and review evidence.

“The death of Christian Glass was a tragic event, and the condolences of my office remain with Mr. Glass’s family and friends through this difficult time,” McCollum said.