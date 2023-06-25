Missing SD woman last seen in Denver

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Christine Tail reportedly disappeared on her first day of arriving in Denver.

DENVER — The family of a woman reported missing in Denver is pleading for her return. Christine Tail was reportedly last seen in downtown Denver on June 14.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), she reportedly disappeared on her first day of arriving in Denver. Christine's mom, Elizabeth Tail, told 9NEWS she was told her daughter was leaving a bar with someone and that person left something inside so they went back to retrieve the item.

"When she came back out I guess Christine was gone," Elizabeth said from her home in South Dakota. "I was scared because usually she will try to call her sister but she didn't try and contact any of us."

CBI issued a missing Indigenous person alert about a week ago. Christine was last seen near 14th and Champa streets.

She was reportedly wearing a white t-shirt with a gay pride logo, blue shorts and white tennis shoes.

She also has bleached blonde hair with washed out pink tips.

Members of the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives Task Force of Colorado conducted a search on Saturday in the area but members said they came up empty handed.

Tail's mother said she hadn't seen Christine since October, but it was unlike her to go this long without contacting anyone in her family. Elizabeth is taking care of Christine's youngest son.

She said he has seen the social media posts about his mother's disappearance and it's left both of them concerned.

"I'm just worried for her. Her son the one here, his birthday is on the 30th. He's going to be 10 years old, even he's seen that note on Facebook and he's scared [he said], 'I want to see my mom,'" Elizabeth explained. "Just call us and let us know you're doing OK," she added as a message directly to Christine.

Anyone who may have seen or have information on Christine Tail's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Denver Police at 720-913-2000.

