Missing Indigenous woman last seen in downtown Denver

Christine Tail, who is from South Dakota, was last seen near the 1400 block of Champa Street on Wednesday, June 14.

DENVER — A South Dakota woman has been reported missing on her first day of arriving in Denver.

Christine Tail, who is a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, arrived in Denver on Wednesday, June 14. She was last seen on that date at around 7 p.m. near the 1400 block of Champa Street in downtown.

Christine is 32 years old. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She also has bleached blonde hair with washed-out pink tips, according to an update from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt that had a gay pride logo, blue shorts and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who may have seen or have information on Christine Tail's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Denver Police at 720-913-3200.

