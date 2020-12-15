A look at special Christmas offerings from 36 Denver-area restaurants

Restaurants are creating special menus that guests can enjoy from the comfort of their own home this holiday season.

DENVER — Another major 2020 holiday stands poised to come and go with Denver-area restaurants unable to welcome the crowds they greeted in years past. Sure, hearty patrons could celebrate under heated tents and inside of personal igloos, but for many, that’s not how they pictured Christmas dinner.

So, a number of eateries again have pivoted to creating a special menu that guests can enjoy from the comfort of their own home (or, in some cases, on an outdoor patio if they choose). Much like they did for Easter, Mother’s Day and Thanksgiving, restaurants are trying to offer patrons a chance to enjoy the day with whatever family they feel safe celebrating it with, cranking out packages that people can take home to finish or heat and make life a little easier.

The offerings won’t offset the normally bustling crowds that make the holiday a significant revenue generator — a fact that restaurants know all too well as they continue to be barred from allowing indoor dining until transmission of coronavirus eases down. But the Colorado Restaurant Association views ordering a holiday meal important enough that it’s included it as one of the things foodies can do as part of its Winter Restaurant Challenge Instagram campaign, along with buying an eatery gift card or dining outdoors.