Owner of 'A Christmas Story' House reacts after putting property up for sale in Cleveland: 'Piece of nostalgic Americana'

'I’m going to miss being this closely tied to it, I’ll be honest,' the current owner, Brian Jones, told 3News after putting the house up for sale.

CLEVELAND — "Wow. Now it's real."

With the iconic leg lamp glowing in the window behind him, Brian Jones officially put the house from A Christmas Story up for sale in Cleveland.

“We’re all in. Let’s go. Let’s do this," Jones told 3News as we exclusively broke the story on GO! shortly after 5 a.m. Monday.

While the asking price hasn't been listed, Jones said there's more to this sale than just the money.

“Price will matter, but not necessarily the highest price that's the right fit for this business and this piece of nostalgic Americana," Jones told 3News.

3News' Neil Fischer has more details about the sale in the video below:

Here's what's included in the sale:

A Christmas Story House: 3159 West 11th Street

Museum, gift shop and parking: 1103 Rowley Avenue

Bumpus House and parking lot: 3153 West 11th Street

Empty lot / side yard: 3161 West 11th Street

Empty lot: 3151 West 11th Street

Staff parking: 1110 Buhrer Avenue

Rental property: 1110/12 Rowley Avenue

“I think we’ll have an initial surge," Jones said of interested buyers. "We’ll have to filter through and find qualified buyers, and then from those who is the right person to take this over.”

He said it will be an interesting journey as the legacy of the legendary piece of movie history prepares to change hands.

“It’s just such a great movie," Jones added of the 1983 holiday favorite. "I’m going to miss being this closely tied to it, I’ll be honest.”

He purchased the property in 2004 after finding the house in an eBay listing. It later opened in 2006 as a bucket list tourist destination, welcoming guests from around the world.

In addition to Ralphie's childhood home, the production used Cleveland as a backdrop for many of the movie's most memorable moments -- including the Santa slide scene, which was filmed inside the former Higbee building downtown. That location is now home to the JACK Cleveland Casino.