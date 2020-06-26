Video shows group tearing down Denver's Christopher Columbus statue

The statue in Civic Center was damaged late Thursday night, according to a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department.

DENVER — For the second night in a row, a statue in downtown Denver was toppled over under the cover of darkness.

This time, the Christopher Columbus statue in Civic Center near the amphitheater was the target. Video sent to 9NEWS shows a group of people pulling the Columbus statue down from its cement perch after tying ropes to it. The vandalism occurred about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, said a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Early Thursday morning, another statue was pulled down: the Civil War monument at the state Capitol.

This week marked 50 years since the Columbus statue was dedicated at the park. Before it was damaged, the city said its status was under review as part of a larger effort to look at all public art within the city. The effort comes after a push to rename the Stapleton neighborhood, which was named after a former mayor who was also a member of the Klu Klux Klan.

"We are right now working with Arts and Venues to look at the history of that statue,” Mayor Michael Hancock said to reporters at a news conference Wednesday amid calls from protest leaders to remove the statue, citing Columbus’ history of devastating native populations.

As a first step, the city was considering removing the plaque commemorating Columbus, then working to rebrand the original artwork, according to Michael Chavez, public arts program director for Denver Arts and Venues.

The statue was donated to the city by an Italian immigrant named Alfred Adamo, who moved to Colorado from Italy in the early 1900s, before moving to Detroit.

About 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the Civil War statue located in the west portico of the Capitol was torn down.

The statue depicts a Civil War cavalryman, dismounted with a rifle in hand. It honors the Colorado soldiers who fought and died in the Civil War, according to the state's website.

It was designed by Capt. Jack Howland, a member of the First Colorado Cavalry, and was paid for from funds by the Pioneers' Association and the State of Colorado. It was erected on July 24, 1909.

Monuments related to the Civil War have been targets for removal in recent weeks after an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, died last month after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

His death sparked outrage and protests across the country. Since then, there have been calls for the removal of Confederate flags, Civil War monuments and other public items that many view as racist.