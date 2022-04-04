CHSAA associate commissioner Tom Robinson dies

Robinson announced in December that he would retire from CHSAA at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

DENVER — Tom Robinson, one of the most influential figures in Colorado high school sports history, has died.

The Colorado High School Activities Association said Robinson died Monday "following a short battle with multiple diagnoses."

Robinson was the first Black administrator in the history of CHSAA. He was a graduate of Regis Jesuit and played football, basketball and track and field at CSU.

He taught math and coached multiple sports at Regis for 31 years before becoming a CHSAA assistant commissioner in 2001.

For 20 years at CHSAA, Robinson oversaw officials, the sportsmanship program and boys and girls golf. He was also the president of the National Association of Sports Officials and the replay coordinator for the Big 12 Conference.

Robinson announced in December that he would retire from his position as CHSAA associate commissioner at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

“Beyond the impact Tom has made in this Association, our state and nationally over the course of his 30-plus year career as a coach, teacher, administrator, white hat referee, Hall of Famer, Big 12 replay expert, husband, father and grandfather, we are all better people for having had Tom in our lives,” CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in a statement Monday.

Robinson is survived by his wife, the well-known choreographer Cleo Parker-Robinson, and his son, Malik Robinson, executive director of Cleo Parker-Robinson Dance.

“Tom was an inspiration in so many ways,” CHSAA assistant commissioner Bethany Brookens said in a statement. “He taught me how to play golf, he and Cleo taught us all how to have a wonderful and successful marriage, he taught me the officials mechanics for basketball and he gave me loyal friendship and a respect for all people. An incredible, ethical, good man and mentor; I miss Tom greatly already.”