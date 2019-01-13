PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — The church recently-deceased Paul Stephan Wakefield worked for confirmed to 9NEWS he was a pastor there and is the same man accused by law enforcement of unlawful sexual contact prior to his death.

According to Steve Nothem, deacon of Gilcrest Baptist Church, the 62-year-old Wakefield had been a pastor at the church before being hit and killed by a train Friday afternoon in Platteville.

Weld County Coroner Carl Blesch identified the man as Wakefield. Authorities said Wakefield was on foot when he was struck by a southbound train at the County Road 34 crossing, just east of Highway 85. The train was traveling below the rail speed limit in the area at the time.

A member of the church confirmed to 9NEWS that Wakefield the pastor was the same Wakefield arrested in Windsor on suspicion of crimes against an at-risk person and unlawful sexual contact prior to the train accident on Jan. 3 - the crimes are a felony and a misdemeanor, respectively.

Blesch said the manner and cause of death will be determined following completion of autopsy and laboratory reports. The incident remains under investigation by local and federal authorities.

Nothem released the following statement regarding Wakefield's death:

"It is with heavy hearts and great pain that we mourn the loss of our pastor. He was a man who deeply loved the Lord and devoted his life to pointing others to Jesus Christ. We would value the prayers of your listeners for comfort and for God to do a mighty work through this pain and sorrow."

Prior to his death, Wakefield had yet to be formally charged with a crime.

