BOULDER, Colo. —

The city of Boulder Parks and Recreation Department is offering financial assistance to low-income Boulder residents for recreational programs and services for 2020.

The program is open to those who live in Boulder and are within the income level associated with their family size. Residents who are 19 years or older must complete their own application and supply proof of residency.

The department also asks that in order to qualify, residents must fill out a financial aid application and bring required documentation to any Boulder recreation center or the Iris Center.

What programs and services are included for financial aid recipients?

Daily entrance fees are 100% paid for

Kid’s Corner child care punch cards and drop-in fees are discounted 50%

50% discount to use on courses and services (up to a maximum of $400 per qualified person per year).

What is not included?

Courses listed in the program guide without a course number

Private/semi-private lessons or personal training

Flatirons Golf Course fees and Pro Shop sales

Concession or point-of-sale retail items

Subsidies to Boulder recreation programs and services for 2020 is supported by grant funding provided by the Health Equity Fund. Health Equity Fund will end Dec. 31, 2020.

For more questions, The City of Boulder Parks and Recreation Department can be reached by phone at 303-413-7200 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Other city government departments may offer programs or services to low-income residents as well. The City of Aurora, for example, helps qualifying low-income households become more water efficient by replacing old water fixtures with new, more efficient fixtures.

