DENVER — An agreement proposed by the City and County of Denver Tuesday would continue to protect the former Park Hill Golf Club from development without approval by city council.

The land was sold to a developer for $24 million in July.

The developer, Westside Investment Partners, told 9NEWS in July that they see the future of the land as something other than a golf course.

A conservation easement signed in 1997 would have to be removed in order for any development to happen on the property. That easement requires that the land be used to operate a regulation 18-hole public golf course.

Tuesday's release says that under the proposed agreement, this restriction will remain intact and any change would need to be approved by city council.

The agreement is expected to be finalized in the next few weeks.

