LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Just around the corner from Julie Obreiter's house is the off-leash dog park she takes Tanner to about twice a day.

But on Monday, Tanner was on his leash, because he can't run or jump for 6 to 8 weeks.

"Yeah tanner was hit by a bike on Tuesday and snapped his front leg in half," said Obreiter to another dog owner in the park.

And Obreiter said mountain bikers crossing through the park is a common occurrence.

The park is just off of West Alameda Avenue across from the William Hayden Park and many mountain biking trails.

"If you're coming down from the top of the hill, the only sign indicating that it's an off leash park is this sign right here," she said, pointing to the sign on the neighborhood side.

After Tanner was hit, the biker helped carry him to Julie's house.

But she sent an email to her Lakewood City Council Member to make the park safe for future dogs too.

A city spokesperson said they found out about the issue from our calls and Obreiter's email on Monday, and plan to put up a sign on the Alameda side of the park "as fast as they can."

City staff and council members said they will meet to talk about ways to keep bikers out of the area.

"Dogs should be able to be dogs in dog parks," Obreiter said. "You know, or off leash areas."

