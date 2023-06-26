Person rescued from lake at City Park

Crews from the Denver Fire Department pulled a person out of the lake and transported them to the hospital on Sunday night.

DENVER — A person was pulled from a lake at City Park on Sunday night, according to the Denver Fire Department (DFD). That's near East 17th Avenue and York Street.

DFD first tweeted about the rescue at about 9:30 p.m.

According to the tweet, a person was seen going underwater and did not resurface. Divers with DFD went into the water to conduct a search.

At about 10:30 p.m., DFD reported that one person had been pulled from the water by rescuers. The person was transported to Denver Health, according to DFD. There was no condition given of the person transported.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

