City permanently closes Beta Nightclub for illegal activity, code violations

The decision comes after police uncovered frequent fights, drug sales and patrons being served alcohol after 2 a.m.

DENVER — The City and County of Denver has permanently closed a popular LoDo nightclub after finding illegal activity and a series of code violations there.

The move by Department of Excise and Licenses Executive Director Ashley Kilroy this week upholds a hearing officer's recommended decision issued in December to revoke Beta Nightclub's licenses.

The business near 19th and Blake streets is immediately prohibited from operating as a bar/nightclub in the City and County of Denver, according to a department spokesperson.

The business was ordered in August to show why its licenses should not be suspended or revoked after undercover investigations by police found cocaine was being used and sold, the club appeared to be over capacity, there were frequent fights in the club, people were served after the 2 a.m. last call and Beta did not hire a licensed security company.

Police said the undercover officers were also able to bring guns into the club.

It's the first time there has been a final decision issued by the executive director upholding a recommended decision to revoke a liquor license for a Denver business since the Cheeky Monk met the same fate in 2017, the spokesperson said.

Another property with the same owner, The Cabin Tap House, lost its liquor license and was ordered to cease operations Sunday after four people were shot there early Saturday morning. Two of them died.

Excise and Licenses' executive director will decide whether The Cabin should permanently lose its license after a hearing officer makes a recommended decision.