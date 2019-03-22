DENVER — There were cookies. There were comedians. There were even LEGOS.

But most importantly, Thursday night Denver voters got a chance to meet and mingle with their municipal election candidates.

“We try to make everything that we do fun so that regular people will come, not just the usual suspects,” said Evan Weissman, who helped host the event.

He runs an organization called “Warm Cookies of the Revolution,” which he described as a civic “health club.”

“The same way you go to a gym to exercise your muscles, we do that for your civic muscles,” he explained.

The reason behind the groups’ unique name?

“It means a lot of things and nothing at the same time,” he laughed. “I love warm cookies, and I’d love to see a revolution of values.”

With the municipal election just weeks away, Warm Cookies was looking for a way to get the public involved and let candidates speak frankly with voters. The event was held at the McNichols Civic Center Building and included candidates for mayor, city council, and clerk.

“For most people, it feels like you can’t do much about the President, but you can do a lot about your local issues,” Weissman said.

Weissman said Warm Cookies of the Revolution is a non-profit that is focused on many areas of civic involvement and does not endorse or promote any specific candidates. In fact, he said they rarely host political events and often focus on other areas of civic engagement. No matter what the issue is, Warm Cookies tries to make it fun and entertaining.

Election Day in Denver is May 7, and ballots will be mailed to voters the week of April 15.

