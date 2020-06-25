Civil War statue toppled at Colorado State Capitol

The monument depicts a Civil War calvaryman and honors Colorado soldiers who fought and died in the Civil War, according to the city's website.

DENVER — The Civil War statue that sits in front of the Colorado State Capitol was toppled from its post overnight, according to a spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The agency provides security at the capitol and said the statue was brought down around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning. It said the Denver Police Department (DPD) was handling the investigation into the vandalism. A spokesperson for DPD said they didn't have much go on at this time, but said they were working with CSP to develop leads.

> The video above is about efforts to remove Denver's Christopher Columbus statue.

Located in the west portico, the statue depicts a Civil War cavalryman, dismounted with a rifle in hand. It honors the Colorado soldiers who fought and died in the Civil War, according to the state's website. It was designed by Captain Jack Howland, a member of the First Colorado Cavalry.

Monuments related to the Civil War have been targets for removal in recent weeks following the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd, who died last month after a white Minneapolis Police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

His death sparked outrage and protests across the country and have helped push the Black Lives Matter movement forward. Since then, there have calls for the removal of Confederate flags, Civil War monuments and other public items that many view as racist.

In Denver, it brought forth a renewed effort to rename the Stapleton neighborhood, which is named for a former mayor who was also a member of the Ku Klux Klan. The effort had been voted down in the past.

City officials said Wednesday they were reviewing all of Denver's public art as part of a larger review of place names and other city property ordered by Denver's mayor following the renaming of the Stapleton

"Not only must we create spaces where people feel accepted and respected, but we also [must] find ways to provide that opportunity for people to understand the history of certain monuments and why they existed in the first place, and why they ought to be removed or renamed,” Mayor Michael Hancock said when asked about the issue on Wednesday.