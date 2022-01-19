Climber falls, dies in Clear Creek Canyon

Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon was closed between Golden and Highway 119.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A climber has died after falling in Clear Creek Canyon Wednesday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) tweeted just after 12:15 p.m. that Highway 6 was being closed while Golden Fire, Arvada Fire and Alpine Rescue Group worked to rescue the fallen climber.

At around 1:40 p.m., JCSO tweeted an update that the mission had turned to a recovery mission after the climber's death.

The fall happened near Tunnel 1 on Highway 6 just west of Golden, JCSO said.

Highway 6 was closed for around three hours from Golden on the east side to Highway 119 on the west end while crews worked to recover the body. The road reopened at around 3:15 p.m.

The identity of the fallen climber will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office after notifying the climber's next of kin.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.