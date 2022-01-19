x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Climber falls, dies in Clear Creek Canyon

Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon was closed between Golden and Highway 119.
Credit: Colorado Dept. of Transportation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A climber has died after falling in Clear Creek Canyon Wednesday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) tweeted just after 12:15 p.m. that Highway 6 was being closed while Golden Fire, Arvada Fire and Alpine Rescue Group worked to rescue the fallen climber. 

At around 1:40 p.m., JCSO tweeted an update that the mission had turned to a recovery mission after the climber's death.

The fall happened near Tunnel 1 on Highway 6 just west of Golden, JCSO said.

Highway 6 was closed for around three hours from Golden on the east side to Highway 119 on the west end while crews worked to recover the body. The road reopened at around 3:15 p.m.

The identity of the fallen climber will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office after notifying the climber's next of kin.

Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Freezing drizzle, snow create slick road conditions across Front Range

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. 

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

RELATED: Colorado man hikes more than 400,000 vertical feet in a month

RELATED: Climber dies at Eldorado Canyon State Park

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS

In Other News

Pronóstico local: Se viene el sol el jueves