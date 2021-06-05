2 injured climbers rescued in Clear Creek Canyon

U.S. 6 was closed through the canyon for the rescue, the Golden Fire Department said.

GOLDEN, Colo. — U.S. 6 was closed through Clear Creek Canyon on Saturday morning while crews rescued two injured climbers on the east side of Tunnel 2, according to the Golden Fire Department (GFD).

West Metro Fire Rescue was assisting with the rescue, GFD said.

Sky9 flew over the rescue as the climbers, on stretchers, were loaded separately into a bucket on a firetruck ladder and lowered down to the highway.

One of the climbers was then loaded into a Flight for Life helicopter and transported to a trauma center, GFD said.

The second climber was lowered to the highway about 12:15 p.m. Saturday and was transported by ambulance.

