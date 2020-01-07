Access to Clear Creek closed within Golden city limits

Golden has closed access to Clear Creek as a way of discouraging large gatherings over the July 4 holiday weekend.

GOLDEN, Colo. — The City of Golden has closed off access to Clear Creek, within city limits, to avoid large gatherings over the Fourth of July weekend.

Temporary fencing will close access to the creek and residential streets will be blocked, only allowing local traffic through, the city said in a release Wednesday.

“Last weekend’s crowds along the creek gave us deep concern in seeing large gatherings, no social distancing, and very few people wearing masks,” said Golden City Manager Jason Slowinski. “The July 4th holiday weekend typically brings even bigger crowds to Golden. With the rise in COVID-19 cases in neighboring states where many visitors come from, we want to make sure we are not adding to the problem here in Colorado.”

Golden City Council directed staff to research safe ways to allow for safe recreation along the creek. The creek will stay closed until further notice, according to the city.

The city council will discuss options for safe recreation along Clear Creek during their next meeting on Thursday, July 9.

“Crowding along Clear Creek is the biggest problem spot we’ve seen, which is why it is the focus of these decisions,” said Slowinski. “We understand closing off access to the creek won’t solve all the problems we face with protecting ourselves and others against the spread of the virus. But it may help keep our city from becoming a hot spot.”

