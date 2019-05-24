Crews respond to fatal rock climbing accident in Clear Creek County

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, Alpine Rescue and Flight for Life responded to the accident.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office (CCCSO), Alpine Rescue and Flight for Life are responding to a call for a fatal rock climbing accident in the Greys and Torreys area near Loveland Pass.

CCCSO posted the information about the accident at around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Drivers near Loveland Pass may notice emergency crew and Flight for Life activity in the area, according to the sheriff's office. The emergency response may cause temporary road cloasures and traffic delays, according to the Facebook post from CCCSO.

The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the climber.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

