Officials discuss safety at Clear Creek Trail

There have already been at least 13 suspected drownings in the state this year, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Officials with the City of Golden on Tuesday morning discussed steps taken to ensure safety along the Clear Creek Trail area.

The city said many new steps have been taken to improve safety on the water in Clear Creek and on the surrounding trails.

Speakers will include the following:

Golden City Councilor Bill Fisher

Golden Fire Chief Jerry Stricker

Golden Police Sergeant Ben Salentine

Golden Parks and Recreation Director Rod Tarullo

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) urges anyone enjoying water sports including boating, kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming and fishing to be cautious.

There have been at least 13 suspected drownings in Colorado this year, according to CPW. The most drownings recorded in a single year is 34 in 2020.

"It is important that boaters take into account the risks that weather can present while recreating on the water. Dangerous weather conditions that raise concerns are unpredictable strong wind gusts that can knock a paddleboarder or kayaker into the water, and cold water temperatures that exist year-round in Colorado," CPW said.

