Water activity is once again allowed on Clear Creek in Golden

Restrictions were put into place 10 days ago due to fast-moving water. Clear Creek was one of multiple waterways in Colorado where activity was halted.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — High water has diminished to the point where officials have lifted the restrictions on activity in Clear Creek in Golden.

Those restrictions began on June 8, and extended from the U.S. 6 bridge over Clear Creek eastward, which includes Vanover Park.

All single-chambered air-inflated devices including belly boats, inner tubes and single-chambered rafts were restricted after spring runoff led to dangerous conditions on Clear Creek. Body surfing and swimming was also prohibited.

Now that the flow rate has decreased, these water activities are once again allowed.

This should go without saying, but even though tubing is once again allowed on Clear Creek, it doesn't mean to throw caution to the wind. There's still risk, and the water is still moving fast.

