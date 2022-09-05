River rescue underway at Clear Creek near Hwy. 6

Crews were working to rescue a woman and pulled a man out of the water and administered CPR, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A water rescue was underway at Clear Creek near Highway 6 on Tuesday afternoon, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said.

Crews were working to rescue a woman in need of help. They pulled a man out of the water and gave him CPR, according to JCSO.

Hwy. 6 was closed from Hwy. 58 to Tunnel 1, and drivers were advised to find an alternate route. At 2:01 p.m. JCSO said Hwy. 6 was back open in both ways.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



