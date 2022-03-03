Climber dies at Eldorado Canyon

The man was descending along the backside of the Bastille Wall when he fell about 300 to 400 feet, the sheriff's office said.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber fell hundreds of feet and died while descending a wall at Eldorado Canyon State Park Thursday afternoon, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said it happened just after 2 p.m. Witnesses told deputies a 48-year-old man was descending along the backside of the Bastille Wall when he fell about 300 to 400 feet. He died on the scene, deputies said. Rescue crews evacuated his body to the trailhead.

The victim's name has not yet been released. Deputies said his death does not appear to be suspicious.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder County Coroner’s Office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Mountain View Fire Protection District and Louisville Fire Protection District responded to the scene.

