Climber dies in fall in Colorado mountains

The climber fell about 100 feet off the Black Wall, a popular rock climbing area north of Mount Spalding.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A climber from Boulder died in a fall in Clear Creek County Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said they got the call just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. The climber fell about 100 feet off the Black Wall, a popular rock climbing area north of Mount Spalding.

The victim died on the scene. She has been identified as Maya Humeau, 22, of Boulder.

