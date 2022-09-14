Climber dies in fall in Colorado mountains

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A climber from Boulder died in a fall in Clear Creek County Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies said they got the call just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. The climber fell about 100 feet off the Black Wall, a popular rock climbing area north of Mount Spalding.
The victim died on the scene. She has been identified as Maya Humeau, 22, of Boulder.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.