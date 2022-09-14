x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Climber dies in fall in Colorado mountains

The climber fell about 100 feet off the Black Wall, a popular rock climbing area north of Mount Spalding.
Credit: 9NEWS

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A climber from Boulder died in a fall in Clear Creek County Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said they got the call just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. The climber fell about 100 feet off the Black Wall, a popular rock climbing area north of Mount Spalding. 

The victim died on the scene. She has been identified as Maya Humeau, 22, of Boulder.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

RELATED: Hiker's body recovered from Colorado 14er

RELATED: Denver woman killed in fall at Capitol Peak

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Latest headlines | No charges in Commerce City fentanyl deaths

Before You Leave, Check This Out