BOULDER, Colo. — Authorities say a climber has died after a fall in Boulder Canyon.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports the climber fell Saturday in an area called the Bell Buttress along Colorado 119 about 9 miles (15 kilometers) west of downtown Boulder.

No names have been released.

Sheriff's deputies and the county coroner were investigating.

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/

