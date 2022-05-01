67-year-old climber dies at Independence Monument

Crews hiked several miles and climbed up the rockface to reach the 67-year-old injured climber.

FRUITA, Colo — A climber died after falling at Independence Monument on Saturday.

The Colorado National Monument rangers responded to a call around 11:50 a.m. about a climber who fell climbing Independence Monument.

According to a press release from Colorado National Monument, rescue crews hiked several miles and climbed up the rockface to reach the injured climber.

The 67-year-old man died from his injuries.

Colorado National Monument rangers, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Mesa County Search and Rescue, and Lower Valley Fire District responded to the scene.

Colorado National Monument rangers are investigating the death.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the man once his next of kin is notified.

