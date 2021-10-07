Climber dies at Eldorado Canyon State Park

A group located a fallen climber Wednesday afternoon on the Rincon wall in Eldorado Canyon State Park.

ELDORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A rock climber died Wednesday at the Rincon wall in Eldorado Canyon State Park.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said it received a call around 5:45 p.m. from a group of four climbers who had located a fallen climber.

The male was believed to have been “free soloing” at the time of the incident. They reported that he was not conscious, not breathing and appeared to be deceased, said BCSO.

Rocky Mountain Fire followed shortly by the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group were first to arrive on scene. Rescuers determined that the 31-year-old male from Lakewood was deceased.

The incident was investigated by Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office Investigators. The incident was not deemed suspicious and there is no threat to the public.

The decedent was carried out by the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group. The rescue took approximately three hours, according to BCSO.

The fallen climber’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and notification to the family.

