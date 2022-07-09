Climber killed by falling rock in Larimer County

Saturday morning a rock fall in the Twin Sisters area just outside Rocky Mountain National Park killed one woman.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber was killed by falling rock in the Twin Sisters area south of Estes Park Saturday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said around 11:30 a.m., they got a call about a climber hit by falling rock in a rugged area off the Twin Sisters Trail just outside of Rocky Mountain National Park. Crews tried to rescue the woman, but she died on the scene, deputies said. Crews were working Saturday afternoon to recover her body.

The coroner's office will identify the woman and determine how she died.

Deputies said no other injuries were reported in the rockfall.

