Climber injured after fall in Eldorado State Park

Officers said the rescue of a 36-year-old climber from Longmont took approximately three hours.

BOULDER, Colo — The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said a 36-year-old climber was rescued at Eldorado State Park on Saturday afternoon.

BCSO said around 1:03 p.m. on Saturday they received reports of a rock climber who fell in the area of the Xanadu route on the West Ridge in Eldorado Park.

The reports of the climber down came just an hour before reports of the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) Fire.

Officers said rescuers from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group (RMRG) and the Mountain View Fire Protection District (MVFP) hiked the area to look for the climber. They were able to locate the victim within 25 minutes of the call, BCSO said.

When RMFR and MVFP located the victim, he was found on the ground with severe injuries. Officers said the 36-year-old climber from Longmont was stabilized and carried for approximately one mile downhill to an ambulance. The 36-year-old climber was taken to a Boulder area hospital for his injuries.

BCSO said the rescue took approximately three hours.

