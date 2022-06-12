Affidavit: Club Q shooting suspect told mom they were running an errand

The suspect in the Club Q shooting has been charged with 305 counts in connection with the shooting that left five people dead.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in an attack at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club told their mom that they were running an errand that would only take 15 minutes, according to a probable cause affidavit that was unsealed on Wednesday.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is accused of walking into Club Q on Nov. 19 and opening fire, killing five people and shooting 17 others.

According to the affidavit, the suspected shooter arrived at the club around 11:55 p.m. Surveillance video shows that person getting out of a gold Toyota Highlander wearing a ballistic vest and carrying an AR-15 assault-style rifle.

The suspect walked into the club and immediately "opened fire indiscriminately at patrons inside of the club," the affidavit says.

The affidavit included an image of the shooting suspect firing a gun as that person walks into the door of Club Q, but we are choosing not to use it because it could be traumatic for some people.

The affidavit also includes the details of an interview between a detective and Aldrich's mother.

She told the detective that she and Aldrich were supposed to go to a movie around 10 p.m. that night, but that Aldrich left to go run an errand. The affidavit says Aldrich claimed the errand "would only take 15 minutes."

She said she hadn't seen Aldrich since.

Two people have been hailed as heroes after taking down the shooter inside the club.

The affidavit details how Richard Fierro, one of those heroes, heard gunshots near the front of the club and then saw someone pull the shooter to the ground.

Fierro went over to where the suspect was lying face-down on the ground and "began striking him anywhere he could on the suspect's body to get the suspect to stop fighting," the affidavit says.

Fierro told investigators the suspect continued trying to grab the rifle that had dropped in the struggle. He said that the suspect had a handgun, according to the affidavit.

Aldrich was taken to the hospital after the shooting.

A detective who was at the hospital overheard Aldrich tell medical staff that they were sorry and had been awake for four days, the affidavit says.

Aldrich was released and booked into jail on Nov. 22.

Aldrich was charged with 305 counts which include first-degree murder, bias-motived crime, attempted murder and assault in connection to the deadly shooting.

Five people -- Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance -- were killed in the shooting.

Seventeen others were injured by gunshots, police said. Five others were injured, but not by gunshots.

The first hearing in the case was Nov. 23, when Aldrich appeared via a video link from the El Paso County jail.

Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting.