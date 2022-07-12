Judge orders unsealing of 2021 case involving Club Q shooting suspect

The suspect was jailed on suspicion of multiple counts of felony menacing and kidnapping. Prosecutors did not pursue the case and records were sealed.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An El Paso County judge on Thursday ordered the unsealing of a 2021 court case involving the Club Q shooting suspect, saying the public has a right to scrutinize the actions of law enforcement and prosecutors who were involved.

Aldrich was brought into the courtroom for the hearing. The suspect’s wrists were cuffed to a belly chain. Aldrich wore a lime green jail shirt, dark pants, and orange slippers, stared straight ahead throughout the hearing, and did not speak.

Judge Robin Chittum heard arguments during a hearing and ultimately said she found the public interest "profound" and said that it greatly outweighed the defendant's right to privacy.

"To be able to have that transparency to see what occurred is foundational," Chittum said.

It's unclear when the documents will be made public.

The case involved a bomb threat in June 2021. Aldrich was arrested and jailed on suspicion of multiple counts of felony menacing and kidnapping, prosecutors decided not to pursue the case and the records were sealed.

However, a press release issued by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office after the incident said the suspect's mother reported that the suspect “was threatening to cause harm to her with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons, and ammunition.”

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is accused of walking into Club Q on Nov. 19 and opening fire, killing five people and shooting 17 others.

According to the affidavit for that case, the suspected shooter arrived at the club around 11:55 p.m. Surveillance video shows that person getting out of a gold Toyota Highlander wearing a ballistic vest and carrying an AR-15 assault-style rifle.

Aldrich is charged with 305 counts related the Club Q shooting which include first-degree murder, bias-motived crime, attempted murder and assault in connection to the deadly shooting.

Five people -- Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance -- were killed in the shooting.

Seventeen others were injured by gunshots, police said. Five others were injured, but not by gunshots.

Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

