Club Q announces plans for permanent memorial

The Colorado Springs club said it will work with an architecture firm for the future layout of the LGBTQ+ club and a permanent standing memorial.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Club Q announced Thursday that it's working with a Colorado Springs architecture firm on the design of a permanent standing memorial to the victims of the shooting there in November.

Five people – Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance – were killed in the shooting Nov. 19 at Club Q. Seventeen others were injured by gunshots, police said. Five others were injured, but not by gunshots.

On Thursday, Club Q said in a news release that it's working with HB&A, an architecture and planning firm, "on the concept design for the future layout of the club and the design of the permanent standing memorial that will be outside the club. HB&A is donating some of their time and efforts to working on these projects, and we're incredibly grateful."

> Video above: After Club Q shooting, friends, family gather on Thanksgiving to heal, find support

After the shooting, people from Colorado Springs and all over Colorado came to Club Q to pay their respects to the victims. A memorial grew day by day outside the club.

The club has been closed since the shooting and plans to stay at its current location with new aesthetics and a new layout, and stronger security measures.

Mourning the victims of the Club Q nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs 1/24

2/24

3/24

4/24

5/24

6/24

7/24

8/24

9/24

10/24

11/24

12/24

13/24

14/24

15/24

16/24

17/24

18/24

19/24

20/24

21/24

22/24

23/24

24/24 1 / 24

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Springs Club Q shooting

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.