Club Q expected to reopen sometime this year, venue administrator says

The LGBTQ nightclub has been closed since a gunman killed five people and injured several others in late November.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Club Q is expected to reopen its doors sometime this year, according to the venue's administrator.

A suspect killed five people and injured several others at Club Q in Colorado Springs in late November. The suspect is being charged with 305 counts which include first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault in connection to the deadly shooting.

The business has been closed since the incident.

Staff told 9NEWS designers are currently working on making sure the LGBTQ night club is just as welcoming as it once was but with enhanced security. Michael Anderson is helping lead that charge.

"Club Q is different than most gay bars," Anderson said. "You'll find your tribe there, you'll start to build that chosen family. I think or one of the hardest parts is not only losing friends and chosen family members and valued members of the community but losing our home building."

Michael Anderson walked out the night of the shooting, alive. He was a bartender at Club Q -- now he hopes to be so much more.

"I don't want to live in a state of tragedy forever. At some point, I want this story to turn to overcoming tragedy and what that's going to look like," Anderson added.

Anderson is now the Club Q administrator. The business announced the new position just a few weeks after the shooting. Anderson is working with the owners of the venue trying to get the doors back open, something so desperately needed for those searching for their safe space.

Gallery: Club Q 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

"I think of it as your house getting burned down and you're grateful to be alive but you can't go back to your house anymore."

A home, Anderson told 9NEWS, they expect to welcome people back to sometime this year. Anderson said they plan to put together renderings of what Club Q will look like soon.

Once those are complete, he said, they will start the fundraising process.

"We have a whole village right now surrounding us with support," he said.