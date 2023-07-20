Club Q shooter ordered to pay more than $85k in restitution

Five people were killed and 17 were wounded in the November 2022 attack.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The person who killed five people and wounded 17 others at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs last November has been ordered to pay more than $85,000 in restitution.

El Paso County District Court ordered Anderson Lee Aldrich Wednesday to pay $85,091.17 to the surviving victims of the Club Q shooting, with individual amounts ranging from $50.99 to $13,523.38.

That amount is subject to change if there are any additional costs, the order says.

Aldrich has 14 days to file a written objection with the court. If there is no objection, the order will become final.

Aldrich was sentenced in June to five life sentences without the possibility of parole for murder and another 2,208 years for attempted murder.

The sentence was handed down immediately after Aldrich pleaded guilty to five counts of murder and 46 counts of attempted murder for the attack. Aldrich also pleaded no contest to two counts of bias-motivated crimes.

