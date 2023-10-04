Brewery owned by Club Q hero flooded with merch orders, trying to get them filled

The brewery said they are getting hate messages because of delayed shipping of merchandise.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The owners of Atrevida Beer Company said this week that merchandise made in wake of the Club Q shooting will soon go out to customers.

People flooded the brewery's website after owner Richard Fierro was deemed a hero for stopping the gunman at Club Q, a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub. Fierro and another person stopped the shooting in November that killed five and injured 18.

The brewery received a large number of orders for merchandise after the shooting. Days after the shooting Fierro and his wife, Jess, posted a video to the brewery's Facebook page thanking customers and asking them to be patient.

"Please be patient with us. We have a microbrewery, and about 10 T-shirts back there, and we got a little bit more than we expected, right. Our intent is to fill everybody's request and get everybody a shirt. It may take us a year, it may take 10 days, who knows. Please be patient with us," Richard told customers.

We feel your love❤️‍🩹 Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. We love you all. Sincerely, Atrevida Familia. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤🤍 ••• #atrevidabeerco #diversityitsontap #craftbeer #cervezaartesanal #communityunity #latinabrewer #latinaowned #bipocowned #chicana #mexicamerican #veteranowned #coloradosprings #supportsmallbusiness #shoplocal #independentcraftbeer #coloradospringsbreweries #independentbrewery #onlineshop #lgbtqally #lgbtq #equality #mountaincity #colorfulcolorado #pikespeaks #awardwinning #cluq #fuckhate #lovewins Posted by Atrevida Beer Co. on Thursday, November 24, 2022

Five months after that video, the Fierros said they are working with a large brand to help fulfill those orders. In a Facebook post, the company said some of the designs had to be re-created and have to be approved. Once approved with the contracts and logistics, shipping will begin.

With such a larger number of orders, it will still take some time to get the orders fulfilled but will be fulfilled as soon as possible, the post said.

Some customers are not happy with the delays. In the post, the company said they have received hate calls, messages and posts saying they are thieves.

They said they will delete comments and block any number that leaves any type of hate message.

The Fierros said they are thankful for the customers who are staying patient.

"For those of you that have been patient and remained loving, we thank you and love you and are so incredibly grateful for your amazing love and support! You do not go unseen," the post said.

